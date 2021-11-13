First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $13.01 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.4% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $13,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,709,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,751,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,011,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,736,000 after buying an additional 47,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,358,000 after buying an additional 436,401 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $529.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $380.45 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $501.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.90.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

