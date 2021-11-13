First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $4.76 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,141,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $250.67 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $257.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.43. The stock has a market cap of $187.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

