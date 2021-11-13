First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Director Keith Neumeyer Sells 50,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total transaction of C$853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,732,469.02.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Keith Neumeyer sold 25,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.70, for a total transaction of C$442,500.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$832,500.00.

FR opened at C$17.38 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$12.56 and a 52-week high of C$30.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The company has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.31.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.71.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

