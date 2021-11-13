First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

Shares of FSLR traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.92. 999,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,114. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day moving average is $91.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.79.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Solar stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 150.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of First Solar worth $73,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

