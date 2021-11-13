First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 100,260 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 1,627.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,260 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in LTC Properties by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 148.05%.

LTC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.67.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

