First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Domtar worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,135,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,861,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,565,000 after buying an additional 1,200,037 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 1,888.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 690,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,958,000 after buying an additional 655,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UFS opened at $54.05 on Friday. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). Domtar had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

