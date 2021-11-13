First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,103 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,489 shares of company stock worth $1,492,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $124.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.12. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $119.30 and a one year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.23.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.