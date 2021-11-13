First Trust Advisors LP Invests $4.53 Million in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIR. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 46.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.06 and a beta of -1.44. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $683,588.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,620,833 shares in the company, valued at $73,018,526.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,832 shares of company stock worth $5,261,638. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

