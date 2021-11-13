First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,226 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $28.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

