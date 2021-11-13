First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Shares Up 0.2%

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.82. 49,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 105,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

