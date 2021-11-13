First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Holdings Lifted by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $34.27 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

