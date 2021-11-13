First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 57,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 99.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 117,065 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 459,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,309,000 after buying an additional 100,030 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $47.87 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

