Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 2.7% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $28,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,059,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

FISV opened at $100.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.39 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,934 shares of company stock worth $8,340,429 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

