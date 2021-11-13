Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Five9 from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.50.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $160.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -226.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,182,083. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Five9 by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Five9 by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

