Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECNS. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 292.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 38,208 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ECNS opened at $53.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.