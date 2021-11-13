Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 27,134 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYF. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 346.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 50,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 60,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 141.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $575,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYF opened at $66.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $66.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76.

