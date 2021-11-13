Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,190 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $1,877,000.

Shares of ISVL stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85.

