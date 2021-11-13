Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,515,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,122,000 after buying an additional 142,798 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.