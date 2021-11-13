Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,515,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,122,000 after buying an additional 142,798 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.