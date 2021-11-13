FlypMe (FYP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0956 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $26.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00052776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00225368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00087479 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

