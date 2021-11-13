Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Flywire in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39). William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $57.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.14.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Flywire by 784.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 140,634 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Flywire by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 181,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 42,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flywire by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 186,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

