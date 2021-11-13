Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

FLYW stock opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Flywire has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

