Font (FONT) Price Reaches $2.22 on Major Exchanges

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Font coin can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00003447 BTC on exchanges. Font has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $3,557.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Font has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Font Profile

Font (FONT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

