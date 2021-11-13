ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.960-$-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.50 million-$176.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.13 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.120 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FORG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE FORG traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 501,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,844. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.