ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.960-$-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.50 million-$176.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.13 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.120 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 501,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,844. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

