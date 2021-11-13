Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS.

Shares of FMTX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 277,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,078. The stock has a market cap of $902.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of -0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 3,311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

