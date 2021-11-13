Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.040-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $492 million-$497 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.38 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.530-$0.590 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $58.06. 96,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $40,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $491,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,505 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 196.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

