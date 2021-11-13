Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.51 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$3.950 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.09.

FTNT opened at $342.17 on Friday. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $113.95 and a 12-month high of $355.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 103.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

