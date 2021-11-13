Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

FSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. 35,804,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,967. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.