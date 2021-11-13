Frax Market Capitalization Hits $897.47 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $897.47 million and $72.13 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,991,159.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79310232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00072924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00072084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00098124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,635.32 or 0.07229582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,124.55 or 1.00013401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 896,324,682 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

