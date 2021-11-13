Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.01

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

