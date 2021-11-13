FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.41

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.41 and traded as high as $20.77. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 4,427 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41.

Get FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGLD. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 272,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter.

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.