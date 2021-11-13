FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTC Solar updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

FTCI traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $10.27. 1,713,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,947. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTCI shares. Barclays raised FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FTC Solar stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

