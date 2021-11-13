Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 1.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

FTEK stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,180,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,942. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTEK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

