Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.85). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $279.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,070,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after acquiring an additional 45,821 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125,141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.