FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Altria Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altria Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.
MO opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 161,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
