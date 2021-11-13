FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Altria Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altria Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

MO opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 161,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

