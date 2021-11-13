FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPRT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $2.96 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $499.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 90.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 411,600 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 7.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 497,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 327,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.