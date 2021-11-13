FY2021 EPS Estimates for Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Reduced by Analyst

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Akumin in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akumin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Clarus Securities raised their price objective on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of AKU opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Akumin has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Akumin by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akumin by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akumin by 78.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akumin by 62.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akumin during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

