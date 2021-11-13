FY2021 EPS Estimates for Akumin Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Akumin in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Akumin in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

AKU stock opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71. The company has a market cap of C$206.54 million and a P/E ratio of -5.95. Akumin has a twelve month low of C$2.10 and a twelve month high of C$4.98.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

