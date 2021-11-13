FY2021 EPS Estimates for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Raised by Analyst

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Athene in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will earn $14.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Athene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Athene alerts:

ATH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Shares of ATH opened at $85.13 on Thursday. Athene has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $91.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $28,361.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Athene by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 13.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.