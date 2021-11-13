FY2021 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.34). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of AVDL opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $648.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 397,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 253,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.