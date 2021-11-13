FY2021 EPS Estimates for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Reduced by Analyst

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Castle Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.24). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.96. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,756,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,774,000 after purchasing an additional 64,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after acquiring an additional 112,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 178,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 355,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,882,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $38,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,558. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

