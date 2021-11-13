FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.84) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.63). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EIGR. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 4.50. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $256.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 528,406 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 266,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 57,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.