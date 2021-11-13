FY2021 EPS Estimates for Icahn Enterprises L.P. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icahn Enterprises’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.14) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average of $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 72,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.02%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

