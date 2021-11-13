FY2021 EPS Estimates for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Raised by Analyst

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Minerva Neurosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.96). William Blair also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 76,576 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 52.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 82.4% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 912,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

