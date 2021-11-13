FY2021 EPS Estimates for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Cut by Analyst

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Privia Health Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.50). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRVA. Truist decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 28,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $768,803.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $127,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,779 shares of company stock worth $1,162,237.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

