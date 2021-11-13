FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. Boosted by DA Davidson (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trex in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

NYSE TREX opened at $129.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.53. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $69.35 and a fifty-two week high of $134.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Trex by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after buying an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after buying an additional 265,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,433,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,423 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

