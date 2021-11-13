FY2021 EPS Estimates for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Raised by Analyst

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.78. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCBK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.62.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 33.47%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 50,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

