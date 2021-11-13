FY2021 EPS Estimates for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Lifted by Analyst

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) – KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Yelp in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the local business review company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Yelp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

YELP opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Yelp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.