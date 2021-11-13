FY2022 EPS Estimates for inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Increased by Colliers Securities

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of inTEST in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 16.32%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $166.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02. inTEST has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in inTEST in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 66,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

