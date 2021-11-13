FY2022 EPS Estimates for Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Lifted by Analyst

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Provident Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.58.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

